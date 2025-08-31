Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City boss say after shocking collapse at Brighton?

We always expect Pep Guardiola’s reaction to be insightful and full of passion, and he did not disappoint after Manchester City’s shocking collapse late on as they lost 2-1 at Brighton on Sunday.

City have now lost two of their opening three games of the season and all is not well.

Guardiola has high standards and this new-look Man City side are a real work in progress, as they lead at Brighton but couldn’t get control of the game in the second half.

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City’s defeat at Brighton.

Pep Guardiola reaction

Rodri reaction

Thoughts on the game: “Disappointing. We are Man City and we come here to win. But this is our reality. We are not in the level from a long, long time. The only way to come back is to look at ourselves. That is the reality. I think we started well but the second half we dropped a little bit and here at home they pressure and two big mistakes from us and 2-1. Not much,” Rodri said.

What does he mean by not being at the level: “We are missing the level. Call it how you want. It is a matter of the team, changes, of course new players have to adapt, when you change the team that much it is difficult. This is our reality. It is not for excuses. We have to look to ourselves and see that this is not the way to achieve things. We got to the international break, clear the mind and come back stronger.”

Other opportunities in the first half to finish the game: “I do think we had control of the game. We weren’t at our best to be honest. We didn’t create much. I think it is many aspects. It’s not about today I think we should win because of course the goals came from two big mistakes and two counter attacks. Some of the mistakes we are doing is like kids’ mistakes. We know exactly what they are doing. But this is football. It is easy when you lose to point at everyone. We are the same when we win and lose. But the reality is we have to rise the level if we want to compete for this.”

On if it’s going to take more than him, the best player on the world, to get City back to where they want to be: “I am not Messi. I am not going to come back and make the team win and win. This is a collective. When I win in the past I need all my teammates and for sure I have to recover my best level. It is not because I come back we are going to win. It is all of us. It is a collective sport. Hopefully after the break we are going to do much better.”

On if people shouldn’t read too much into back-to-back defeats early in the season: “To be honest I don’t care. The people can think whatever they want. We focus on us. Work as much as possible. Then let’s talk at the end of the season.”