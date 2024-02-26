 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Long: Atlanta finish left even those who lost smiling after chaotic, exciting race

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL
nbc_rugby_sevens_nzvfrafinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: NZL 35-19 France
nbc_rugby_sevens_canvaus_3rdplace_240225.1.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: Canada 19-14 AUS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Long: Atlanta finish left even those who lost smiling after chaotic, exciting race

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL
nbc_rugby_sevens_nzvfrafinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: NZL 35-19 France
nbc_rugby_sevens_canvaus_3rdplace_240225.1.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: Canada 19-14 AUS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Premier League documentary celebrates growing Black American fanbase

  
Published February 26, 2024 03:54 AM

Premier League Originals have put together an incredible documentary celebrating the huge increase in popularity of the Premier League among Black Americans.

This documentary is part of the Premier League Kicks stories, as the league takes a deeper dive to discuss key topics off the pitch.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Hosted by California native Aaron Dolores, we meet Black Americans who are engrossed in the Premier League and its culture. NBC Sports’ very own Tim Howard features, while former and current Black American Premier League players are also heavily involved as Dolores travels across America.

From California to Alabama, and beyond, this is a journey to discover how the Premier League plays its part in the intersection of the beautiful game and black culture.

Below are more details on this documentary as it is available to watch in full across NBC Sports’ digital platforms from Tuesday (February 27) evening.

Kicks and Culture Stateside: Black Americans reveal their love for the Premier League

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Former United States, Manchester United and Everton Goalkeeper Tim Howard poses infront of the Premier League Trophy whilst working for NBC ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“The Premier League is seeing a big boost in popularity amongst the Black American population and we travelled Stateside to learn more about this growing appeal.

“The show is led by Aaron Dolores, football fan and founder of Black Arrow, a creative movement on a quest to promote the intersection of football and black culture, not just in the US but worldwide.

“He takes us on a journey where we meet varying characters, from the Mayor of Birmingham Alabama, Randall Woodfin, former players Tim Howard and Jozy Altidore, to current player Chris Richards as well as authentic Black American fans immersed in Premier League culture.”

Crystal Palace v Burnley FC - Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Chris Richards of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring their teams first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Getty Images