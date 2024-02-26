Premier League documentary celebrates growing Black American fanbase

Premier League Originals have put together an incredible documentary celebrating the huge increase in popularity of the Premier League among Black Americans.

This documentary is part of the Premier League Kicks stories, as the league takes a deeper dive to discuss key topics off the pitch.

Hosted by California native Aaron Dolores, we meet Black Americans who are engrossed in the Premier League and its culture. NBC Sports’ very own Tim Howard features, while former and current Black American Premier League players are also heavily involved as Dolores travels across America.

From California to Alabama, and beyond, this is a journey to discover how the Premier League plays its part in the intersection of the beautiful game and black culture.

Below are more details on this documentary as it is available to watch in full across NBC Sports’ digital platforms from Tuesday (February 27) evening.

Kicks and Culture Stateside: Black Americans reveal their love for the Premier League

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Former United States, Manchester United and Everton Goalkeeper Tim Howard poses infront of the Premier League Trophy whilst working for NBC ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images

“The Premier League is seeing a big boost in popularity amongst the Black American population and we travelled Stateside to learn more about this growing appeal.

“The show is led by Aaron Dolores, football fan and founder of Black Arrow, a creative movement on a quest to promote the intersection of football and black culture, not just in the US but worldwide.

“He takes us on a journey where we meet varying characters, from the Mayor of Birmingham Alabama, Randall Woodfin, former players Tim Howard and Jozy Altidore, to current player Chris Richards as well as authentic Black American fans immersed in Premier League culture.”