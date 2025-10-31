Premier League predicted final table for 2025-26 season revealed: What are the big shocks?

The Premier League predicted final table for the 2025-26 season has been revealed and there are plenty of surprises.

Stats company Opta have released their famous predicted table, and with nine games gone in the current Premier League season now seems like a good time to fire up the old supercomputer to calculate what has happened so far and how things could play out for the rest of the season.

Below is a look at the Premier League predicted table in full, with some key takeaways about the big surprises.

Premier League predicted final table for 2025-26 season

Just three points between fourth place and 10th when all is said and done this season!? Sign. Me. Up.

It is very clear the Premier League is extremely even this season with a few title contenders a little ahead of the rest, but there’s not much between about a dozen teams in the league. So this prediction, although a bit crazy, actually feels quite accurate. Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have proved they can be in the Champions League hunt, while Man United, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Spurs seem the most likely to sustain their push for a top four finish.

The key advantage? Man United, Bournemouth and Brighton not having European football to worry about compared to most of their rivals.

As for the title race, Arsenal are clearly the best team in the league, while having Chelsea in fourth seems about right with Liverpool and Man City better than the pack beneath them but just below Arsenal. But Liverpool and City could easily drop further down the table.

The relegation scrap also looks like it will be tight, and this predicted table shows that too. Five or six teams will be involved, which is in stark contrast to recent seasons. West Ham, Forest and Wolves look in big trouble but Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland will be right there with them at the end of the season. Perhaps Fulham and Brentford will be fine? It seems a little early to predict that but it will be tight.