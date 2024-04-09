Real Madrid vs Manchester City: How to watch, team news, live updates

Real Madrid host Manchester City in a tasty UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in the Spanish capital.

[ LIVE: Real Madrid vs Man City stats, updates on FotMob.com ]

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real lead La Liga and have dealt with injury problems all season long, but the injury issues have started to ease and they have a wonderful balance of youth and experience in their extremely talented side. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are their young stars in attack but the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Dani Caravajal and Toni Kroos still have a huge part to play. Real have lost just once in La Liga all season and have the best defensive record in Spain (20 goals conceded in 30 games) by some distance.

Manchester City are just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with seven games of the season to go, are in the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea and their hopes of winning back-to-back trebles are well and truly alive. City are missing Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake through injury for this game and that impacts their defensive gameplan against Real Madrid. Still, Pep Guardiola will be hoping Kevin de Bruyne and Co. will have plenty in attack to make up for any defensive deficiencies.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 9)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Real Madrid team news, focus

Star defender David Alaba is out for the season with an ACL injury, while superstar goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also been out for most of the season with an ACL. Real have an incredible defensive record even without that duo as the likes of Rudiger and Lunin have stood tall with Tchouameni playing extremely well out of position at center back. Camavinga is having a fine season in midfield and Valverde and Bellingham drive Real on from midfield into attack. Obviously Vinicius is the danger man and not having to face Kyle Walker in this game is a huge bonus for the Brazilian.

Manchester City team news, focus

Two key defensive injuries will hurt City as Walker’s pace has led to some great battles against Vinicius over the years and is a great equalizer and helps City recover quickly. Ake is missing too and Josko Gvardiol is a doubt, so Manuel Akanji could start at left back if Pep goes for a flat back four. In midfield Rodri and De Bruyne are definitely going to start, while Phil Foden has to too. Can City feed Erling Haaland often? And can he win the individual battle against Rudiger?