Real Madrid vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, tactics

Both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti know how fine the margins are as Real Madrid and Manchester City get ready for a huge Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg.

Will Ancelotti bring his star defenders straight back into the lineup after they recovered from injury? How will Guardiola lineup in midfield and at right back to stop Real’s counters?

Below is a look at the Real Madrid vs Manchester City vs predicted lineups, along with the latest team news and tactical analysis.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

——- Courtois ——-

—- Valverde —- Rudiger —- Alaba —- Mendy —-

—— Tchouameni —- Ceballos ——

—— Rodrygo —- Bellingham —- Vinicius Jr —-

——- Mbappe ——-

There has been a big boost for Ancelotti as hugely experienced center backs Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both back fit and available for this game. Do you chuck them both in to start? Probably. Youngster Raul Asencio has done really well but for an occasion this big, you have to start with Rudiger and Alaba. At right back Vazquez is fit enough only for the bench, so midfielder Valverde is likely to continue in that role and he looked very comfortable there despite being out of position. Midfield is interesting as Aurelien Tchouameni can move back to his normal position after filling in at center back. Will Dani Ceballos, who gave away a penalty in the first leg, start? Or will Eduardo Camavinga or Luka Modric start alongside Tchouameni? It feels like Camavinga could get the nod and he was really good after coming off the bench in the first leg and swung the game in Real’s favor. There could be an argument for Brahim Diaz starting over Rodrygo on the right but Real are highly-likely to start with their fantastic quarter of Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius and Mbappe.

OUT: Daniel Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL)

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Ederson ——-

—- Lewis —- Stones — Dias —- Gvardiol —

—- Kovacic —- Gonzalez —-

—- Foden —- De Bruyne —- Bernardo —-

——- Haaland ——-

The big issues remain in defense for City as Ruben Dias is struggling with muscle tightness and Manuel Akanji is out after being injured in the first leg. That likely means youngster Rico Lewis, who had a really tough time in the first leg after coming on at half time, will be tasked with trying to keep Vinicius Junior quiet. John Stones could line up in one of three positions: right back, center back or central midfield. He will probably play at center back with Nico Gonzalez playing well in central midfield at the weekend and likely to come into the lineup alongside Kovacic. Both De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were rested at the weekend which suggests they will start in Madrid, while Phil Foden will surely start on the right. That means Omar Marmoush will be back on the bench after starting on the left and scoring a hat trick against Newcastle at the weekend. But what a great option he is to bring on and liven things up. Savinho, Grealish (if fit) and Doku all give City incredible attacking options off the bench too. It’s all about getting the ball to Erling Haaland in the box as he proved his prowess in the first leg with two goals which have kept City in the tie.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (illness), Ruben Dias (muscle tightness), Oscar Bobb (fitness), Jack Grealish (groin)

