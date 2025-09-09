Reports: Ange Postecoglou to be named new Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to hire Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, just hours after firing Nuno Espirito Santo.

Espirito Santo was fired on Monday despite guiding Forest to their highest league finish in 30 years and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League during the 2024-25 season.

His recent public comments about a breakdown in his relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis were clearly at the heart of the decision and most people expected Nuno to be relieved of his duties despite turning Forest from relegation candidates to a top four chasers for much of last season.

Multiple reports from Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein, Sky Sports and others say that Postecoglou has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027 to take charge of Forest and official confirmation will come soon, as the former Tottenham Hotspur coach was seen arriving at Forest’s training ground on Tuesday.

Ange Postecoglou has arrived at Nottingham Forest's training ground after agreeing a deal to become the new head coach 🌳 pic.twitter.com/ltLaa7NemX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 9, 2025

Is Ange Postecoglou a good fit for Nottingham Forest?

On paper, yes. He will be hungry to prove himself after being fired by Spurs despite winning the UEFA Europa League trophy last season, and Postecoglou has a close personal relationship with Forest’s erratic owner Marinakis.

That should help. In theory.

On the pitch Forest have a very talented squad and added impressively late in the transfer window and everything is there for them to push for a top eight finish again and go far in the Europa League. Postecoglou has proven he can do the latter after his Europa League success with Spurs and his cavalier playing style will bring some extra excitement and creativity to Forest.

Postecoglou will build on the incredible work Nuno Espirito Santo did and the solid defensive foundation he brought to Forest. It will be intriguing to see Forest release the handbrake more often in games and neutrals everywhere will be delighted Postecoglou’s swashbuckling style is back in the Premier League. It’s never dull at Forest, or when Postecoglou is around, and the duo together should be box office.