Ruben Amorim will be feeling better about his men after Manchester United collected a fairly-comfortable 4-1 win over lowly Wolves on Monday.

The Red Devils dominated the first half and led through Bruno Fernandes only to see themselves level at halftime following a Jean-Ricner Bellegarde finish.

Yet United rallied after the break with Bryan Mbeumo scoring before Fernandes added an assist on a Mason Mount goal and then converted a penalty to give the ascendant Red Devils a comfortable finish.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United manager speaks after comfortable win at Wolves

Mason Mount reaction after Man United beat Wolves 4-1

How much did you need that second half performance? “Massively. I thought the first half we had loads of chances and didn’t take them, and then we let them back in with some sloppy play. We were disappointed as a group. The gaffer had some things to say and then it was down to us to react and go out in the second half and put out a proper performance.”

Pre-halftime let down was a bit too familiar? “We can’t let that creep in. As you’ve said it’s been a little bit over the past couple weeks. We can’t let it happen. If they have a few chances we have to stay in the game and defend as an 11. We obviously switched off and then they scored. It doesn’t matter who you play in the Premier League, they can score, they can create. Second half all of our focus was be ruthless, finish our chances, and attack with purpose.”

Nice to be within sight of the top four? “We know we need to win games. We should’ve won more recently so yeah it’s tough when we don’t perform to the best of our abilities because we know what we can do when we’re at full flow. It’s good for us to push up, and we need to keep going.”