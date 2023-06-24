Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

  
Published June 24, 2023 06:49 PM
Sergio-Busquets

Sergio-Busquets

© Jasen Vinlove

MIAMI -- Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team’s second major addition in less than a month.

The team confirmed the move Friday in a video posted on Twitter. Inter Miami displayed the phrase “Busi,” referring to Busquets’ nickname, accompanied by quotes from various soccer stars.

“On the field, he’s always No. 5, but in reality as a player and a person, he’s a 10,” Messi wrote in Spanish.

The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. He is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in a home game on July 21, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa.

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Busquets arrived at Barcelona in 2005 and has played 722 matches for the club, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Messi. One of the best defensive midfielders Barcelona has had, Busquets has scored 18 goals and had 40 assists. He has been team captain for the last two seasons.

Adding Busquets brings another high-profile name to a team looking to establish itself in a region that is enjoying plenty of sports success, as the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are coming off respective finals runs.