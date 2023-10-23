Sevilla vs Arsenal: How to watch, team news, updates

Arsenal head to Spain to play at Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as Mikel Arteta’s side need to kick on in Group B.

[ MORE: Champions League tables ]

After surging back to grab a point at Chelsea on Saturday, Arsenal will be feeling a lot better after a sloppy first half display at Stamford Bridge and all eyes will be on Arteta’s team selection. Will the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and perhaps most notably Aaron Ramsdale, come in to the starting lineup? David Raya struggled once again for Arsenal in their draw at Chelsea and the calls are growing for Ramsdale to replace him in goal. After losing at Lens in their previous Group B game, Arsenal could really do with a big win at Sevilla to boost their chances of reaching the last 16.

As for Sevilla, they drew against Real Madrid at the weekend and we all know about their pedigree in European competitions. The serial UEFA Europa League champs won it again last season (seven titles all-time is the most in competition history) and they always seem to punch well above their weight and they have so much experience in their team with Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas and Ivan Rakitic leading the way. Add in the goalscoring exploits of Youssef En-Nesyri and the hostile atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium and this will be a very tough test for the Gunners.

How to watch Sevilla vs Arsenal live, stream link, start time

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on Sevilla

It hasn’t been a vintage start to the season for Sevilla, who lost star goalkeeper Yassine Bounou over the summer. They currently sit midtable in La Liga and have leaked plenty of goals. They’ve drawn their opening two games of the Champions League group stage, at PSV and at home against Lens and that is a pretty decent start. Sevilla are tough to break down, as Real Madrid found out this weekend, and they always seem to deliver something special on a European night on home soil.

Focus on Arsenal

Trossard happy Arsenal is keeping 'everyone fed' Arsenal's Leandro Trossard spoke with Pro Soccer Talk's Joe Prince-Wright about his impact off the bench and his late goal that snatched 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Arsenal put in their worst display of the season so far as they somehow rescued a point at Chelsea on Saturday after being 2-0 down heading into the final 15 minutes. That is the sign of a good team and although Arteta was delighted with the fighting spirit his side showed, Chelsea really rattled them and Arsenal were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession. They are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season and Declan Rice continues to deliver goals when they need him most. Injury wise, there are no issues aside from Jurrien Timber being out with a long-term knee issue. It will be intriguing to see if Arteta rotates his lineup around as Tomiyasu, Trossard, Nketiah and Havertz all looked sharp off the bench on Saturday.

