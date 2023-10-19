Sheffield United vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, teams news

Manchester United look to move back into the top four fight by piling woe on winless Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils got back to winning ways when Scott McTominay’s late brace drove a 2-1 defeat of Brentford at Old Trafford, and Erik ten Hag will expect another win on Saturday before returning home for midweek UEFA Champions League action versus Copenhagen.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED VS MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League with seven losses from eight games and a minus-16 goal differential. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are dead last in expected goals and expected goals against.

They’ve allowed multiple goals in all of their games outside of a 1-0 loss to Palace and have been outscored 15-2 in the four games since their long point, a 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United live stream link, odds, TV channel, news

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Odds: Sheffield United (+600) vs Manchester United (-225) | Draw (+375)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Sheffield United

QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (calf), William Osula (muscular), Ben Osborn (groin) | OUT: Daniel Jebbison (illness), Max Lowe (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), John Egan (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh). Chris Basham (ankle).

Focus on Manchester United

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle), Sofyan Amrabat (lower back), Raphael Varane (other), Sergio Reguilon (thigh), Luke Shaw (other), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) | OUT: Jadon Sancho (suspension), Amad Diallo (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (ankle)