Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after dropping points to Sunderland?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after dropping points to Sunderland?

  
Published January 4, 2026 11:57 AM

Tottenham Hotspur were notably better and brighter going forward on Sunday, but Thomas Frank’s side could only find the one goal and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

SPURS 1-1 SUNDERLAND Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs dropped two more points at home, where they have won just twice in 10 games this season. Spurs have won just two of their last 11 Premier League fixtures and sit 12th in the table.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after dropping points to Sunderland?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.