Transfer news, rumors: Isak to Liverpool latest; Sesko decision looms

The latest transfer news from around the Premier League is focusing on two strikers who are seemingly close to massive moves.

Below is the latest transfer news on both Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United all involved in this game of transfer dominoes.

Liverpool still pushing for Alexander Isak but Newcastle reject bid

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that a bid for Alexander Isak was rejected by the club as a reported offer of $146 million from Liverpool was turned down.

Howe is currently in South Korea on Newcastle’s preseason tour and said he hopes that Isak will play for Newcastle again despite the Swedish striker not going on said preseason tour: “I was made aware that there was a bid [on Friday] - that bid was turned down all before I even heard about it. There’s people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don’t know what’s going to happen next, but from our perspective we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.”

According to Sky Sports, Isak, 25, is expected to be at Newcastle’s training ground today as the team returns from their preseason tour of Asia on Monday. Isak has currently been using the facilities at his former club Real Sociedad in Spain after Newcastle said Isak had suffered a thigh injury. Reports from David Ornstein and Sky in Germany say that Liverpool have not given up on signing Isak, who Newcastle value at close to $200 million. After scoring 54 goals in 86 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle in early 2023, Isak has seemed destined for a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world and on his day he is one of the best number nines in Europe. He seems to have his heart set on a move to Anfield but this all hinges on whether or not Liverpool will up their bid for Isak. It seems like that will happen and it also seems like Newcastle know it.

So much so that they have already lined up Isak’s replacement...

Benjamin Sesko left out of RB Leipzig friendly as Newcastle, Manchester United tussle for Slovenian star

Reports from David Ornstein and Sky Sports claim that Newcastle have made an offer of over $92 million to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian striker not playing for the German club in their preseason friendly against Atalanta on Saturday.

Sesko, 22, is seen as the replacement for Isak if Newcastle agree to sell him to Liverpool and the Magpies are scrapping with Manchester United to sign him. Per the reports, Sesko has not decided where he wants to go and it remains to be seen if Manchester United will match Newcastle’s bid.

The versatile forward is capable of leading the line but also drifting out wide and would be a very good replacement for Isak, even though he’s been less prolific in front of goal so far in his career. Manchester United would also be a good landing spot for Sesko with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes buzzing around him in attack.

Sesko has a big decision to make and Newcastle have put the ball in Man United’s court as they’ve reportedly bid exactly what RB Leipzig wanted for their star striker. If he goes to Newcastle he will play in the Champions League but has a huge task to fill Isak’s boots. If he goes to Man United it’s no Champions League action, at least for this season, but he has the chance to be a key part of a new-look attack and the expectations will be lower. It’s a really tough decision for Sesko and seems crucial to the trajectory of his career.