Is Mauricio Pochettino going to refine the dynamic of an impressive Starting XI from Friday’s draw with Ecuador, or switch things up a bit when the USMNT hosts Australia on Tuesday in Colorado?

The Yanks looked very good against Ecuador, their only concession coming from a first-half mistake and the 1-1 score line deceptive thanks to a brilliant day from Tricolor goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

There’s a question of fitness for two regulars: Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench against Ecuador, and Antonee Robinson, who has been limited in minutes at Fulham (presumably due to a long-term recovery from injury).

And will Pochettino show us that Matt Freese is his No. 1 goalkeeper after the New York City FC was fine but beaten by Enner Valencia in the draw? Could Matt Turner get a first cap, his 53rd, since a 4-0 pasting by Switzerland in June?

USMNT lineup vs Australia — Who will Mauricio Pochettino choose in XI vs Socceroos?

While there are several ways Pochettino could approach the game, it feels likely that the formation questions comes down to two options.

Pochettino has had success over the last two breaks with a back three, but that challenges him in getting his best attackers on the field. Christian Pulisic’s minor fitness concern took this decision out of the boss’ hands for the draw with Ecuador.

Malik Tillman, Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Pulisic feel like the side’s ideal top-four, but playing a back three may mean giving one of those players — likely Tillman — more defensive responsibilities or opting for a fullback in one of the back three roles.

Potential USMNT lineup in back three versus Australia

Matt Turner

Chris Richards — Cameron Carter-Vickers — Tim Ream

Alex Freeman — Tanner Tessmann — Malik Tillman —- Antonee Robinson

Timothy Weah — Folarin Balogun — Christian Pulisic

Potential USMNT lineup in back four versus Australia

Going to a back four gives Pochettino the chance to start Antonee Robinson in a marauding role while also rolling out more attack-minded midfielders against a team that’s a small step down from Ecuador.

They can also limit his minutes before going to Max Arfsten.

Matt Turner

Alex Freeman — Chris Richards — Cameron Carter-Vickers — Antonee Robinson

Tanner Tessmann — Weston McKennie

Timothy Weah — Malik Tillman— Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun

Potential USMNT lineup if rotation is the goal versus Australia

There’s yet one more call, and that’s Pochettino opting to get an extended look at all of his players versus Australia.

A heavily-rotated group could still see the experience of Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, and Matt Turner in the Starting XI.

And speaking plainly, the USMNT should have enough talent in a rotated XI to control the game — if not win — versus Australia.

Brenden Aaronson would be a planned sub for Pulisic, while Wright would split time with Patrick Agyemang.

Matt Turner

Alex Freeman — Mark McKenzie — Cameron Carter-Vickers — Max Arfsten

Cristian Roldan — James Sands

Alex Zendejas — Diego Luna — Christian Pulisic

Haji Wright