USMNT star Weston McKennie spins sensational assist in Juventus’ Coppa Italia tie vs Frosinone

  
Published January 11, 2024 04:11 PM

Weston McKennie’s become part of the furniture at Juventus this season, and the United States men’s national team star served up a sensational assist in Coppa Italia action on Thursday.

Starting in the midfield alongside USMNT teammate Timothy Weah, McKennie set up one of Arkadiusz Milik’s two first-half goals and did so in style.

McKennie has so much to do when he gets on the end of Milik’s long diagonal ball. The American’s dribble across the top of the box was clever and his pass to find Milik for a looooooong 1-2 was terrific.

The camera angle doesn’t hurt here as McKennie spins a ball over the defense and to the far post, where Milik settles it well and slots past Frosinone goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini.

It’s McKennie’s third assist in all competitions this season, and ‘Wes’ has gone 90 minutes in 12-straight matches heading into Thursday’s contest.

What a ball. Quite a year for USMNT stars in Italy, as Christian Pulisic is buzzing around the boot as well.

Weston McKennie assist (video): USMNT star cues up Milik