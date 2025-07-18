 Skip navigation
USMNT striker Josh Sargent reportedly nears $28M move to Wolfsburg

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:18 PM

United States men’s national team striker Josh Sargent could be returning to the Bundesliga in a reported $28 million deal.

Norwich City are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Wolfsburg for their 2024-25 Player of the Season, returning him to the league where he started his professional career.

MORE — Arsenal unveil Noni Madueke

The 25-year-old has a deal with Norwich through the 2027-28 season, and he certainly wants to get back in the USMNT picture ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Sargent has five goals in 28 caps for the USMNT but has made just five appearances since the end of the 2022 World Cup.

He began his club career at Werder Bremen, breaking into the Bundesliga set-up at 18 and scoring his first two goals against Fortuna Dusseldorf and RB Leipzig in December 2018.

What’s next for Josh Sargent? Is Wolfsburg a good move?

Sargent moved to Norwich City and made his Premier League debut in the 2021-22 season, scoring twice in the league and twice in the League Cup before the Canaries were relegated to the Championship.

His record in England’s second tier is outstanding, as Sargent has 44 goals and nine assists in 98 appearances including 15 goals in 32 games last season.

He’ll stay in green for a third-straight club if he moves to Wolfsburg, who sold Lukas Nmecha to Leeds and bought Vini Souza from Sheffield United. Wolfsburg are led by young Dutch manager Paul Simonis and are looking to get back to Europe after several mid-table clubs.

Those concerned about the move need only note the price tag, which would represent a significant investment in a player right at the tip of his prime. The reported price would make him the biggest purchases from Wolfsburg since Andre Schurrle and Julian Draxler about a decade ago.