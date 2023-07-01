When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the USWNT playing?

This summer, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Women’s World Cup takes place every four years and the United States is the two-time defending champions , having won the tournament in both 2015 and 2019.

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

This year’s tournament will span one month, with the first matches being played on Thursday, July 20. The final will be held on Sunday, August 20 and will played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, which has a capacity of 83,500 and hosted both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2000 Olympic Games.



When does the United States play?

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Women’s World Cups. This year, the USWNT has been drawn into Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. The United States’ schedule for the group stage is below:





Friday, July 21 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Vietnam

Wednesday, July 26 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, August 1 (3:00am ET): USA vs. Portugal

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live



When: July 20 to August 20

July 20 to August 20 Location: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock

