When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the USWNT playing?

  
Published July 1, 2023 08:22 AM
This summer, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Women’s World Cup takes place every four years and the United States is the two-time defending champions , having won the tournament in both 2015 and 2019.

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

This year’s tournament will span one month, with the first matches being played on Thursday, July 20. The final will be held on Sunday, August 20 and will played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, which has a capacity of 83,500 and hosted both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2000 Olympic Games.

RELATED: When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

When does the United States play?

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Women’s World Cups. This year, the USWNT has been drawn into Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. The United States’ schedule for the group stage is below:


  • Friday, July 21 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Vietnam

  • Wednesday, July 26 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Netherlands

  • Tuesday, August 1 (3:00am ET): USA vs. Portugal

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live


  • When: July 20 to August 20

  • Location: Australia and New Zealand

  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

  • Streaming en Español: Peacock

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube !