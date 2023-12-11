Who has qualified for Champions League last 16? Which teams can still make it?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 field is taking shape as plenty of teams have qualified but there is still a lot to sort out in the final matches of a gripping group stage.

Remember: the eight group winners and runners up all go through to the last 16, while the third-place team from each group moves to the UEFA Europa League play-off round and the fourth-place teams are eliminated from European competition altogether.

Below is the state of play for the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Which teams have already qualified for Champions League last 16?

12 teams have already qualified for the Champions League last 16, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City already winning their respective groups and they will be among the eight top seeds for the last 16 draw.

* denotes group winner and seeded team for last 16 draw

Group A: Bayern Munich*

Group B: Arsenal*, PSV Eindhoven

Group C: Real Madrid*

Group D: Real Sociedad, Inter Milan

Group E: Atletico Madrid, Lazio

Group F: Borussia Dortmund

Group G: Manchester City*, RB Leipzig

Group H: Barcelona

Who can still qualify for Champions League last 16?

Group A: Copenhagen, Galatasaray, Manchester United

Group C: Napoli (guaranteed at least Europa League play-off spot), Braga

Group F: PSG (guaranteed at least Europa League play-off spot), Newcastle United, AC Milan

Group H: Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk (guaranteed at least Europa League play-off spot)

Which Champions League teams have qualified for Europa League play-off round?

As they will finish third in their group, it is confirmed that the following teams will transfer to the UEFA Europa League for the play-off round:

Group E: Feyenoord

Group G: Young Boys

Which teams have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League?

The following teams cannot reach the Champions League last 16 but some may still qualify for the UEFA Europa League play-off round:

Group B: Lens, Sevilla (eliminate but may still reach Europa League play-off round)

Group C: Union Berlin (eliminated but may still reach Europa League play-off round)

Group D: Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica (eliminated but may still reach Europa League play-off round)

Group E: Celtic

Group G: Red Star Belgrade

Group H: Royal Antwerp

