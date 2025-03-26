Who will make the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster?

The fool’s errand that is projecting a World Cup roster 15 months out is made even more perilous when the nation is question is coming off a brutal pair of losses with an injury-hampered squad under a new big-name coach still sussing out his options.

But, dear reader, it’s all just words, right? So let’s do the thing.

MORE — USMNT upcoming schedule | USMNT records & history

FIFA is expected to go back to the pre-pandemic squad size of 23 players and that’s a small number for a very talented United States men’s national team with a lot of options and some huge question marks.

Go back to June 2023 and you’d probably say you knew the Starting XI for the 2026 World Cup opener, health-pending. Gregg Berhalter had been re-hired as coach, Folarin Balogun had just committed his future to the team, and so much of Berhalter’s preferred World Cup squad would still be in their prime come 2026.

At that point, you would’ve guessed there could be as few as a half-dozen of openings in the team (again, health-pending) and maybe only 2-4 big questions in the Starting XI. It would’ve looked something like this:

Matt Turner*

Sergino Dest — XXX —- XXX — Antonee Robinson

Tyler Adams — Yunus Musah — Weston McKennie

Timothy Weah — Folarin Balogun* — Christian Pulisic

Some would’ve guessed a new goalkeeper would emerge or that Ethan Horvath could take the mantle. Others would’ve found a way to include Giovanni Reyna or Brenden Aaronson. Arguments might be made for Joe Scally over Dest or not presuming Balogun would hold the job over Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira, or Haji Wright.

Time happens, though — it’s inevitable. Few USMNT-experienced goalkeepers outside of MLS are playing regular minutes, Dest is just returning from an ACL tear, Reyna has failed to impress several coaches between club and country, the center back situation remains murky, and — again — there’s a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

There are so, so many questions here, starting with Pochettino’s preferred positional breakdown. Pochettino could take a lower number of outright defenders because of the luxury he has in midfielders who have experience playing on a big stage at fullback or wingback — Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah.

USMNT’s 2026 World Cup squad

*Squad locks

**Starter locks

Goalkeepers (3)

There’s only one likelihood here, and that man is not a lock for the starting spot. It would be wild for 30-year-old Matt Turner to go from No. 1 keeper to off the squad in little more than a year. Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), and Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) would lay claim to contender status, while a healthy Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina would certainly be in the mix. Barcelona backup Diego Kochen is a curiosity and 35-year-old Sean Johnson knows the program back-to-front remains an MLS starter. Schulte and Slonina were on the Olympic roster. You’ve gotta be playing, that’s part of the rub here. The World Cup comes on the heels of a European season and it’s difficult to know if Turner, Horvath, or Slonina will be getting regular minutes.

Who makes it? Gabriel Slonina, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner*

Defenders (7)

Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, and Chris Richards are locks, and Sergino Dest is as close to it as possible provided he looks 75% of what he was prior to his ACL tear. Those are three full back spots and a center back. When you consider what we said before, that a substantial number of USMNT midfielders have fullback or wingback experience — McKennie, Musah, Adams, Weah — that’s probably enough for the wide men but fans of Caleb Wiley, Richy Ledezma, and Marlon Fossey would like a word.

Center back is a pick-your-preference exercise. Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, and Auston Trusty are the top contenders to join Richards. Walker Zimmerman remains steady enough for a place. There are also a group of growing and young players like Europe-based Matai Akinmboni, Maximilian Dietz, and Noahkai Banks as well as MLS-based back Noah Allen.

Who makes it? Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest*, Tim Ream, Chris Richards*, Antonee Robinson**, Joe Scally*, Auston Trusty

Midfielders (6)

Here are your expected pieces: Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Malik Tillman. Calling Tanner Tessmann a lock would only be a mild stretch and he’s already earned a start under Pochettino and is getting regular time at Lyon. It’s surprising that Alejandro Zendejas of Club America didn’t get a call-up this month especially given the additional absences that hit the squad. Is that a bad sign?

Who makes it? Tyler Adams**, Johnny Cardoso*, Weston McKennie*, Yunus Musah*, Malik Tillman*, Tanner Tessmann.

Forwards (7)

This is a catch-call category that includes center forwards, wingers, and players who could function at the attacking tip of a midfield, too. Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah are on the team, and it would be wild if Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi missed out. After that, it’s a tornado. Giovanni Reyna would seem a lock but he’s barely playing for Dortmund and was not a priority off the bench for Pochettino against Panama and Canada. Diego Luna was exceptional against Canada, while Kevin Paredes is fantastic talent who going through a long-term foot injury with Wolfsburg.

Josh Sargent and Haji Wright are terrific Championship contributors at center forward, and Wright has some big goals in a USMNT shirt. Brenden Aaronson has been very decent for Leeds in a likely promotion campaign. Patrick Agyemang is a big body who has done some nice things for Pochettino. Is that enough to be liked more than Sargent or Wright?

Who makes it? Folarin Balogun*, Diego Luna, Kevin Paredes, Ricardo Pepi*, Christian Pulisic**, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah**.

What’s the best USMNT XI for the 2026 World Cup?

Matt Turner

Joe Scally — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Tyler Adams — Yunus Musah

Timothy Weah — Malik Tillman — Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun

Bench: Steffen, Slonina, Carter-Vickers, Dest, Trusty, Cardoso, McKennie, Tessmann, Luna, Paredes, Reyna. Pepi.