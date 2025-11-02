 Skip navigation
Wolves fire Vitor Pereira after 10 games winless start

  
Published November 2, 2025 08:36 AM

Wolverhampton Wanderers fired Vitor Pereira on Sunday, following the club’s 10-game winless start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Pereira signed a new three-year contract less than two months ago, four games into the season, but the Portuguese has now gone after Wolves’ 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday. Wolves currently sit last in the PL table, with just two points and goal difference of -15. The 57-year-old came up six weeks shy of one year in the job, but the job that Pereira did in his first six months at Wolves was no minor miracle.

Wolves also went winless in their first 10 games last season (three points) under Gary O’Neill and the side had just two wins from 16 games before Pereira took charge on Dec. 19. They won 10 of their final 22 games and finished 17 points above the relegation zone in the end.

Wolves’ club statement following Vitor Pereira’s sacking

“Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign.

“However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary.

“All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club.”