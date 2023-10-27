 Skip navigation
Wolves vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published October 27, 2023 10:10 AM

Wolves are playing their best football of the season and they welcome wounded Newcastle United to the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, or stream live on NBCSports.com & online via Premier League on Peacock).

Gary O’Neil’s men thumped Bournemouth after drawing Aston Villa and upsetting Manchester City, and will hope that Newcastle’s midweek Champions League action has it weary while away from home.

[ MORE: 10 key questions for Week 10 of the Premier League season ]

The Magpies, meanwhile, have been playing great football but have endured a rough week including a tough-luck 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle will be without Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy after both picked up injuries against BVB, and Sandro Tonali for 10 months after he was suspended for gambling offenses.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Oct. 28)

TV channel: NBC

Online: Stream live on NBCSports.com & Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Wolves

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (muscular)

Focus on Newcastle

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Alexander Isak (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Lewis Miley (illness), Elliot Anderson (back), Jacob Murphy (shoulder)