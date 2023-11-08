Wolves vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur looks to get right back to winning ways when it visits Wolves at the Molineux early Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBC.com).

Spurs lost their unbeaten Premier League record on Monday when their nine men fell 4-1 to Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Ange Postecoglou’s men left the pitch proud but in a foul mood.

Wolves were similarly peeved following a surprise 2-1 loss to Sheffield United, a late controversial penalty helping the Blades to get their first Premier League win.

Gary O’Neil’s men instead are left licking their wounds and seeking a surprise win to slide into the middle of the Premier League table. Wolves enter the weekend six points clear of the bottom three and the same distance from the top seven.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch live on NBC.com

Focus on Wolves

Hee-chan Hwang and Matheus Cunha will have to carry the attacking water with Pedro Neto out for weeks. Max Kilman has been very good at the back for Wolves.

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Joseph Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh)

Focus on Tottenham

Spurs have a laundry list of absences but it definitely matters that one of those names is not Heung-min Son. The South Korean has helped Spurs win without Harry Kane and certainly would be needed even more if James Maddison is out for any period of time.

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Ivan Perisic (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (suspension), Micky van de Ven (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Davies (ankle), James Maddison (ankle)