PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham's poor performance in a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the first fixture of Matchweek 2.
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham's poor performance in a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the first fixture of Matchweek 2.
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea's visit to London Stadium to take on West Ham United in Matchweek 2.
West Ham manager Graham Potter grades his side's performance in a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea.
Jarrod Bowen reflects on West Ham's dismal performance in a four-goal loss to Chelsea in Matchweek 2.
Joao Pedro joins Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham following Chelsea's dominant win over West Ham in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to the media following his side's 5-1 victory against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 2.
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham debate over Graham Potter's future at West Ham following another blowout loss.
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Chelsea's 5-1 drubbing of West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 2.
It's getting ugly at London Stadium as Trevoh Chalobah grabs Chelsea's fifth goal of the evening and third from corner kicks against West Ham.