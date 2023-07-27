 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Everything you need to know before Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Newcastle's Almiron equalizes against Chelsea
July 26, 2023 09:08 PM
Miguel Almiron leaves Marc Cucurella in his dust as he equalizes for Newcastle United with just seconds remaining in the first half to tie things up at 1-1 against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.

Newcastle United’s drawn a pair of Premier League Summer Series matches and closes out the tournament with a Friday skirmish with fellow upstart Brighton and Hove Albion at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey (Watch live at 7:30pm online via Peacock Premium).

WATCH NEWCASTLE VS BRIGHTON LIVE STREAM ON PEACOCK

The Magpies split a 1-1 decision with Chelsea on Wednesday in Atlanta thanks to Miguel Almiron’s equalizer, and that came on the heels of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia.

Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday in its second Summer Series match after falling 4-3 to Chelsea in a match that saw Brighton concede and score twice following the sending-off of Jan Paul van Hecke.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Summer Series live, stream link

Kickoff: 7:30pm ET Friday

Where: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock

Updates
Focus on Newcastle
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

The Magpies are looking dangerous going forward but will have to keep an eye on Fabian Schar after the Swiss mainstay limped off against Chelsea and left Dan Burn to partner with Sven Botman.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are getting some comfort together in the middle of the park and Tonali could be more comfortable soon if rumors are true regarding Newcastle pursuit of Italian national teamer Nicolo Zaniolo.

Harvey Barnes is another new addition to the fold, and how he works with Alexander Isak, an improving Anthony Gordon, and Callum Wilson will be closely watched this preseason.
Focus on Brighton

The Seagulls are not afraid to speak about their ambitions, as Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, and Adam Lallana all told ProSoccerTalk that Brighton thinks it can go far in the Europa League while maintaining Premier League consistency.

Brighton still has Moises Caicedo in the fold as of press time and has looked good during the Summer Series. The Seagulls fell 4-3 to Chelsea while playing 30 minutes with 10 men on Saturday before getting a pair of goals from Simon Adingra in a 2-0 win over Brentford.