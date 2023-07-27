Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, start time
Everything you need to know before Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series
Newcastle United’s drawn a pair of Premier League Summer Series matches and closes out the tournament with a Friday skirmish with fellow upstart Brighton and Hove Albion at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey (Watch live at 7:30pm online via Peacock Premium).
The Magpies split a 1-1 decision with Chelsea on Wednesday in Atlanta thanks to Miguel Almiron’s equalizer, and that came on the heels of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia.
Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday in its second Summer Series match after falling 4-3 to Chelsea in a match that saw Brighton concede and score twice following the sending-off of Jan Paul van Hecke.
How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Summer Series live, stream link
Kickoff: 7:30pm ET Friday
Where: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey
TV Channel/Stream: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock
The Magpies are looking dangerous going forward but will have to keep an eye on Fabian Schar after the Swiss mainstay limped off against Chelsea and left Dan Burn to partner with Sven Botman.
Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are getting some comfort together in the middle of the park and Tonali could be more comfortable soon if rumors are true regarding Newcastle pursuit of Italian national teamer Nicolo Zaniolo.
Harvey Barnes is another new addition to the fold, and how he works with Alexander Isak, an improving Anthony Gordon, and Callum Wilson will be closely watched this preseason.
The Seagulls are not afraid to speak about their ambitions, as Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, and Adam Lallana all told ProSoccerTalk that Brighton thinks it can go far in the Europa League while maintaining Premier League consistency.
Brighton still has Moises Caicedo in the fold as of press time and has looked good during the Summer Series. The Seagulls fell 4-3 to Chelsea while playing 30 minutes with 10 men on Saturday before getting a pair of goals from Simon Adingra in a 2-0 win over Brentford.