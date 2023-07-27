Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Newcastle United’s drawn a pair of Premier League Summer Series matches and closes out the tournament with a Friday skirmish with fellow upstart Brighton and Hove Albion at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey (Watch live at 7:30pm online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies split a 1-1 decision with Chelsea on Wednesday in Atlanta thanks to Miguel Almiron’s equalizer, and that came on the heels of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia.

Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday in its second Summer Series match after falling 4-3 to Chelsea in a match that saw Brighton concede and score twice following the sending-off of Jan Paul van Hecke.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Summer Series live, stream link

Kickoff: 7:30pm ET Friday

Where: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey