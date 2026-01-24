 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueNottingham ForestLorenzo Lucca

Lorenzo
Lucca

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-LIVERPOOL
Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Cherries’ late heroics complete win over error-prone Reds
Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Everton v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss Slot, captain Van Dijk say after error-prone Bournemouth loss?
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Romero grabs a late point for struggling Spurs
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — Tottenham Hotspur boss bemoans defending after draw at Burnley
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Wilson wins it late on once again
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WOLVES
Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss on Marc Guehi debut, comfortable win over Wolves
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester City 2-0 Wolves: Semenyo, Marmoush, Guehi help City halt skid
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
January 24, 2026 02:33 PM
The long throw strikes again! Amine Adli manages to find the back of the net amid a scramble in the box to give Bournemouth a dramatic 3-2 lead over Liverpool.
