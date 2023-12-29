Matchweek 20 in the Premier League: Saturday’s Best Bets

Matchweek 20 storylines include Luton’s continued ascent towards the other side of relegation, Alejandro Garnacho’s continued rise in stature, and the continued struggles of Palace.

Here’s a look at the Saturday Fixture with a couple bets from each match.

Luton Town (+400) v. Chelsea (-165) | Draw: +320

No question Luton Town has pulled together and played their best football of the season since their captain Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest a couple weeks ago. Easy to believe their recent run of good form continues at Kenilworth Road on the weekend. Meanwhile, Chelsea continues to be frustratingly inconsistent. Difficult to play a side with any confidence as a result. BTTS (-135) has happened in eight of the Hatters’ last ten and in seven of the last ten for the Blues. OVER 10.5 Total Corners (-105) makes sense as we do expect each side to create opportunities.

Crystal Palace (+130) v. Brentford (+210) | Draw: +225

Two struggling teams sliding closer each week to the relegation zone meet at Selhurst Park. The visiting Bees have lost four straight and seven of their last eight (1-0-7). Palace are winless in their last eight (0-3-5) and own a single victory in their last 12 matches (1-4-7). BTTS (-120) has cashed in four straight involving Palace and in four of the last five for the Bees. OVER 2.5 Total Goals (+105) plays to that narrative as well.

Aston Villa (-275) v. Burnley (+725) | Draw: +425

The Villains’ collapse at Old Trafford marked the end of a sizable run of seven straight without a loss (5-2-0). They were due to hit a rough patch, and this may be their first of the campaign. However, a visiting Burnley club is the perfect tonic before this becomes a losing streak. The Clarets are winless in their last six away from Turf Moor. Expect Aston Villa to look to shore up play in their own end at the outset of the match. The Villains to win to Nil (+125) and Aston Villa -2 (+220) feel appropriate.

Manchester City (-1100) v. Sheffield United (+2500) | Draw: +1100

Coming on the heels of a dominant win over Everton at The Etihad, the Citizens welcome the bottom of the Table to town. Sheffield have but one win in their last eight (1-2-5) and have yet to win away from Bramall Lane while City are favored yet again to win the Prem. That makes it quite difficult to find value on the board. Gotta go big and so we ride with City OVER 8.5 Corners (+100) and City -3 (+160).

Wolverhampton (+155) v. Everton (+170) | Draw: +240

Wolves are looking to make it three straight victories while Everton are winless in their last four. Questions about the status of Hwang Hee-chan keep us from leaning heavily on the side of Wolves. While odds are Jordan Pickford rebounds after a difficult outing against City but OVER 2.5 goals (-105) is in play. Wolverhampton ML (+155) is ultimately where this one lands.

Nottingham Forest (+220) v. Manchester United (+115) | Draw: +260

The Red Devils look to build on the momentum earned from their comeback against Villa at Old Trafford earlier this week when they take on the Tricky Trees. to the pitch at City Ground. Gotta believe Hojlund’s 1st PL goal gets the Dane rolling while Garnacho continues to build into Manchester United’s next star. That said, Forest is also coming off a dominant 2nd half and victory over Newcastle. Neither side is especially proficient scoring goals so this one should be tight. Manchester United ML (+115) and OVER 10.5 Total Corners (+105) are realistic looks.

Stay tuned for the rest of Matchweek 20.

Until then, enjoy the football and enjoy the sweat.