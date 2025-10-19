 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero hits 6th postseason homer and Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 of ALCS
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251019.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Falcons in Week 7
USC v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 9, including Simpson, Love, Mendoza!

nbc_nfl_giantsloss_251019.jpg
Dart must learn from Giants' collapse vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_individualperformance_v2_251019.jpg
Chase, Taylor headline Week 7's top performers
nbc_psnff_patsdisc_251020.jpg
Dungy: Patriots 'have a belief in themselves'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero hits 6th postseason homer and Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 of ALCS
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251019.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Falcons in Week 7
USC v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 9, including Simpson, Love, Mendoza!

nbc_nfl_giantsloss_251019.jpg
Dart must learn from Giants’ collapse vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_individualperformance_v2_251019.jpg
Chase, Taylor headline Week 7’s top performers
nbc_psnff_patsdisc_251020.jpg
Dungy: Patriots ‘have a belief in themselves’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rasmus
Hojlund

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
What is Manchester United ceiling's following huge win at Liverpool?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield
What is wrong with Liverpool and how can Arne Slot fix things?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United: Harry Maguire header gives Ruben Amorim huge win
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League's race for UEFA Champions League is wide open and as deep as ever
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings — Who starred in epic clash?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United manager on their dramatic win at Liverpool: 'The spirit is there'
FBL-ITA-SERIE A-ROMA-INTER
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy's 2025-26 season
West Ham United FC v Brentford FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Lowe Down: Man United's win is a 'turning point'
October 19, 2025 03:30 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Ruben Amorim's statement win at Anfield, Liverpool's skid, and Postecoglou's firing, and more.
nbc_pl_lowedown_251019.jpg
4:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251019.jpg
8:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
1:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
2:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
2:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
nbc_pl_livmu_251019.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_maguireintv_251019.jpg
1:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
nbc_pl_livmupostgame_251019.jpg
2:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251019.jpg
1:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251019.jpg
1:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
