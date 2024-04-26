Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 35

After an embarrassing 2-nil loss in the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool are all but out of the Premier League title race. That leaves Manchester City and Arsenal to battle it out for the trophy. With Arsenal playing in the tough North London Derby at Hot Spur Stadium, it may be City’s title to lose.

That said, let’s get down to this week’s Premier League Betting Power Rankings!

West Ham vs Liverpool (Saturday, 7:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Liverpool ML & Both Teams to Score (+150)

Liverpool have a conceding issue. They have only kept four clean sheets in 17 away days. Yet, against a West Ham team who might have already booked a tee time for the offseason, they should pick up all three points.

Bet 2: Mohamed Salah 4+ Shots (+100)

If you’re looking for a great laddering opportunity, you can find it in Salah shots and shots on target. West Ham are conceding 14 shots per match at London Stadium. They also concede the fourth most shots on target per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Wolves vs Luton Town (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Wolves Team Total Over 1.5 (-128)

Being pro Wolves when they are favorites in a match is always scary; however, they are playing against a Luton Town team who are suffering from a bunch of major injuries in the defense. Luton Town are also conceding an astounding 2.53 goals away from home this season. They have also conceded 2+ goals in four straight matches.

Bet 2: Wolves Moneyline (-105)

Again pro Wolves stance for this. Can’t help but love the price on Wolves moneyline against a Luton Town team hammered by injuries.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10:00 AM)

Bet 1: Crystal Palace Draw No Bet +158

If I could advise a no-bet on this match, that is exactly what I’d do. This match is tough, yet it’s hard not to be pro-Crystal Palace here. While Fulham have been amazing at Craven Cottage this season, it’s hard to ignore their dip in form. They have won just four matches in their last five.

Under Oliver Glasner, Palace have been more forward-thinking and should get something out of this match. Draw no bet has massive value.

Bet 2: Rodrigo Muniz 2+ First Half Shots (+100)

How this line keeps getting posted for even money is crazy to me. Muniz is the shot leader on the team and since he basically took over for Raul Jimenez, he’s been hitting 2+ shots in just about every match at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Alexander Isak 2+ Shots on Target -138

Shop this line. It may have moved depending on where you can bet it. I’d play it up to -155. Isak has been on an absolute tear this season. His great form should lead to a lot of quality shots against a Sheffield United team who concede the most shots on target per game.

Bet 2: Newcastle -2.25 1h Corner Spread -125

Find a trend and bet it. Whether Chris Wilder implements a back four or a back five, Sheffield United don’t win corner handicaps on the road. Sheffield United have lost seven of their last eight first-half corner handicap spreads.

Manchester United vs Burnley (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Burnley Over 12.5 Shots (-120)

There are only two teams in the Premier League who concede more goals at home than Manchester United. Considering Burnley are desperate to avoid relegation, you’d have to think they fire away this match with three points on the line.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-140)

Gone are the days when you can trust Manchester United while playing at Old Trafford. United have been so poor defensively they are conceding 1.5 goals per home match and have only kept four clean sheets in 16 matches. Burnley aren’t the model of defensive excellence either. They are conceding nearly two goals per away day and have only kept one clean sheet in 17.

Everton vs Brentford (Saturday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Brentford Draw No Bet (+108)

It’s hard for me to get excited about betting on Everton. They should be in for a letdown after beating their rivals, Liverpool, for the first time in what feels like forever. Now is a good time to fade them regardless of the opponent. Take Brentford draw no bet.

Bet 2: Dwight McNeil 2+ Shots (-154)

McNeil is the leader in shots per game and with his nice left foot, he has no issues shooting from distance.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (Saturday, 3:00 PM ET)

Bet 1: Aston Villa Moneyline (+110)

Chelsea’s biggest issue has been their defensive confusion. At times, they are chasing and lost on the pitch, especially against teams with pace and great movement. With the attacking talent from Villa and how strong they are at home, this price is more than playable.

Bet 2: Cole Palmer 3+ Shots (-120)

Palmer has passed his fitness test and is available to start this weekend. It’s not a guarantee that he will play the full 90 or even 70, but he’s their leader. We likely won’t get this price another time.

Bournemouth vs Brighton (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Bournemouth -0.25 First-Half Corner Spread (-125)

Brighton just spent nearly 70 minutes midweek chasing the game against Manchester City. They are already shorthanded; now they likely have tired legs. They are playing against a Bournemouth side who love to play with pace and attack. It’s a full fade from me. This corner spread should probably be -0.75, so taking this price is mandatory.

Bet 2: Bournemouth Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-128)

See above.

Tottenham vs Arsenal (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Arsenal Moneyline (-115)

The North London Derby is tough for both squads. However, given Arsenal’s level of play, this price is worth it, home or away.

Bet 2: Bukayo Saka 2+ First Half Shots +155

Saka has been extra aggressive to start matches recently. With the Gunners failing to get three points in the last North London Derby, Mikel Arteta’s men should be ready to pounce early.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City (Sunday, 11:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Manchester City -1.5 (-115)

City dropped points at the City Ground last year against Forest. It’s not happening again. This City team is now out of the Champions League and can fully focus on the outcome of the Premier League season. City win in a blowout.

Bet 2: Julian Alvarez 3+ Shots (-150)

There is no one who benefits more when Erling Haaland out than Julian Alvarez. Taking him to shoot three shots today when the line likely closes at -330 gives you the flexibility to play the other side should Haaland get announced in late.