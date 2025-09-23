Latest News
Man City 'looked comfortable' out of possession
The Generation xG crew examines Manchester City's unique tactical setup in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
The Generation xG crew examines Manchester City's unique tactical setup in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
The Generation xG analyzes Manchester United's impressive start to the match against Chelsea, which forced the Blues and Enzo Maresca into making some tough decisions.
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Emirates where Arsenal and Manchester City battled to a nail-biting draw in Matchweek 5.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 5.
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at Liverpool's 2-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby in Matchweek 5.
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over the job securities of three Premier League managers who are currently struggling to get the most out of their squad so far this season.
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in Mathcweek 5.
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Chelsea's "bad day" at Old Trafford in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United.
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
Robbie Earle explains why he's "still unsure" about Arsenal as title contenders following their 1-1 draw with Manchester City in Matchweek 5.