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How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 11, 2026 11:34 AM

Sunderland are competing for a surprise European place while Tottenham Hotspur are bidding to avoid a shocking relegation when the Black Cats and Spurs tangle on Sunday at the Stadium of Light.

Spurs are in the bottom three with seven matches to go in their Premier League season, and Roberto De Zerbi’s been brought into the manager’s position in the hopes of keeping the North Londoners from their first relegation since 1977.

WATCH Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland, meanwhile, have 43 points in their promotion season and are in the mix for European qualification as they’ve barely come back to earth after a flying start to their Premier League return. Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have not been able to score may goals — their 32 are 18th in the Premier League — but they’ve made their bones in keeping the opposition from scoring too many goals, with goalkeeper Robin Roefs a star in their show.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Daniel Ballard (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Mohammed Kudus (groin), Guglielmo Vicario (groin), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Pape Matar Sarr (shoulder), Mathys Tel (groin)

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Can Spurs manage a new manager bounce for the first time this season? They were smacked by Arsenal in Igor Tudor’s first game and he left the job without having won a league game. Sunderland took a point from North London in the reverse fixture, and will feel they can keep the bad vibes on the Spurs side of the street, but it’s all up in the air with two good bosses running the show. Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur.