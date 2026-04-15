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Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Barcelona Open with right wrist issue

  
Published April 15, 2026 02:54 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

Mar 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reaches for a forehand against Sebastian Korda (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Barcelona Open after undergoing a test on his right wrist, the tournament announced.

The withdrawal means the second-ranked Alcaraz cannot overtake top-ranked Jannik Sinner and move back atop the rankings next week.

The move came a day after Alcaraz called for a trainer and had his wrist treated during his opening match, a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen.

Alcaraz was slated to play Tomas Machac in the Round of 16.

The 22-year-old Spaniard lost the No. 1 ranking after getting beat by Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Alcaraz’s next tournaments are the Madrid Open and the Italian Open before defending his French Open title.

Machac advances to the quarterfinals and either will meet Andrey Rublev or Lorenzo Sonego.