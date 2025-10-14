 Skip navigation
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open

  
Published October 14, 2025 11:27 AM
Emma Raducanu

Aug 29, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of United Kingdom serves against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the third round of the womens singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

NINGBO, China — Ailing Emma Raducanu was knocked out by local wild card Zhu Lin in the first round of the Ningbo Open, her second straight early elimination due to health issues.

The 219th-ranked Zhu won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The British No. 1 and former U.S. Open champion needed a medical timeout when she was 4-3 down in the second set and again when she was trailing 2-1 in the final set.

Her movement still remained limited and Zhu raced to a victory by winning 16 of the last 19 points.

Raducanu retired ill during a hot and humid opening match at the Wuhan Open. American Ann Li was winning 6-1 4-1 when Raducanu retired.