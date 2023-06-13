Lorenzo Sonego upsets defending champion Marco Berrettini at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany - Lorenzo Sonego eliminated defending champion Matteo Berrettini from the Stuttgart Open, beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2.

Berrettini had been going for his third win in three appearances at the grass-court tournament. But he struggled from the start against the 41st-ranked Sonego, who saved all six break points he faced.

Berrettini had been riding a nine-match winning streak on grass, including his wins last year in Stuttgart and at Queen’s Club in London.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Jiri Lehecka rallied to beat Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.