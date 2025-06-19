 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA
Syndication: Desert Sun
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round
Scottie Scheffler hits a perfect shot and plenty of great ones in 62 at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorygolfcentral_250619.jpg
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
nbc_golf_golfcentralscottie_250619.jpg
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA
Syndication: Desert Sun
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round
Scottie Scheffler hits a perfect shot and plenty of great ones in 62 at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorygolfcentral_250619.jpg
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
nbc_golf_golfcentralscottie_250619.jpg
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No. 1 Jannik Sinner loses to Alexander Bublik in second round at Halle

  
Published June 19, 2025 07:59 PM
TENNIS-ATP-GER-DAY 4

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublikin reacts after the men’s singles tennis match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle, on June 19, 2025. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP) (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner was upended by Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Halle grass-court tournament Thursday.

Sinner, the Halle defending champion, was playing in his first tournament since losing a five-set thriller to Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland-Garros final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had beaten Yannick Hanfmann in the first round this week, but the big-serving Bublik gained some revenge after having lost to Sinner in the quarterfinals in Paris.

“It’s a special one — I had never beaten the top one (No. 1) in the world, that’s an accomplishment,” Bublik, who is ranked 45th, said in his on-court interview.

The Kazakhstan player recorded 36 winners and 15 aces against the top-seeded Sinner in the Wimbledon warmup tournament.

“I just kept serving, kept putting him in uncomfortable positions and it worked well,” said Bublik, the 2023 Halle champion who will face Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals.

Also Thursday, the second-seeded Alexander Zverev outlasted Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the quarterfinals.