Top News

2025 Walker Cup
After wild foursomes split, U.S. still up 1 with only Sunday singles left at Walker Cup
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida
Inside the AP Poll: Why USF climbed so high after its shocking upset of No. 13 Florida
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; Illinois, Florida State into top 10

nbc_nas_blaneyspin_250907.jpg
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
nbc_golf_bush_250907.jpg
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250907.jpg
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Berry after crash

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 15

September 7, 2025 02:00 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 15 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, a 167.5km ride from A Viega/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos.

nbc_nas_blaneyspin_250907.jpg
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
nbc_golf_bush_250907.jpg
02:04
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250907.jpg
42
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Berry after crash
nbc_golf_walkercupday2_250907.jpg
08:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 foursomes
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250907.jpg
01:25
Contact from Elliott sends Berry into outside wall
nbc_nas_kybspin_250907.jpg
01:25
Busch loses the handle exiting Turn 2 in Stage 1
nbc_nas_murraycommand_250907.jpg
01:32
Bill Murray delivers ICONIC command at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_irishd4ehl_250907.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_roryintd4_250907.jpg
03:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
josh_allen_3.jpg
05:09
Who will have more fantasy points: Lamar or Allen?
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_250907.jpg
02:51
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
nbc_moto_imsaraces_250907.jpg
15:55
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at COTA
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250907.jpg
04:51
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1
rory_putt.jpg
02:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
cam_ward.jpg
08:44
Ward among top prop picks for NFL Week 1
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
nbc_golf_cabreraaceVOD_250907.jpg
01:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try