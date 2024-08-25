Palou rides consistency to second at Portland

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 Tour Championship: Where players will start with staggered scoring
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Justin Thomas nails down final spot for FedExCup top 30 on wild final day at BMW
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
Portland a ‘pretty straightforward day’ for Herta
Power dominates Portland for third win of season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 Tour Championship: Where players will start with staggered scoring
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Justin Thomas nails down final spot for FedExCup top 30 on wild final day at BMW
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
Portland a ‘pretty straightforward day’ for Herta
Power dominates Portland for third win of season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Palou rides consistency to second at Portland
August 25, 2024 05:46 PM
Alex Palou's consistency continues with a second-place finish at Portland thanks to "the team behind" and discusses his tire strategy during the race.
Close Ad