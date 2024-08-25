 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round Two
2024 Tour Championship: Where players will start with staggered scoring
GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Justin Thomas nails down final spot for FedExCup top 30 on wild final day at BMW
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentation_240825.jpg
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_indy_herta_240825.jpg
Portland a ‘pretty straightforward day’ for Herta
nbc_indy_power_240825.jpg
Power dominates Portland for third win of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round Two
2024 Tour Championship: Where players will start with staggered scoring
GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Justin Thomas nails down final spot for FedExCup top 30 on wild final day at BMW
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentation_240825.jpg
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_indy_herta_240825.jpg
Portland a ‘pretty straightforward day’ for Herta
nbc_indy_power_240825.jpg
Power dominates Portland for third win of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Palou rides consistency to second at Portland

August 25, 2024 05:46 PM
Alex Palou's consistency continues with a second-place finish at Portland thanks to "the team behind" and discusses his tire strategy during the race.