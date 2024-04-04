 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Laney Frye narrowly advances to Augusta National after bizarre water ball on last hole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240404.jpg
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, Round 2

April 4, 2024 05:20 PM
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur.