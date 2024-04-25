Watch Now
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Drew Dinsick is confident that under 6.5 (line per DraftKings Sportsbook) wide receivers will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he explains why.
Up Next
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Drew Dinsick is confident that under 6.5 (line per DraftKings Sportsbook) wide receivers will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he explains why.
Will 76ers go ‘all out’ in Game 3 on home court?
Will 76ers go 'all out' in Game 3 on home court?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down Knicks-76ers Game 3, and Vaughn is riding with Philadelphia needing a spark down 0-2 at home, but Drew has his reservations.
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
With much uncertainty surrounding the third overall pick in the NFL draft, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss why the front runners of Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are the best bets for whoever might have the pick.
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NHL Conference Champion odds, with an easy path potentially breaking for the Edmonton Oilers and the margin between the Carolina Hurricane and Florida Panthers in the East.
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
McCarthy the 'quintessential piece' of NFL draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss J.J. McCarthy as an important player to monitor entering the NFL draft and the "puzzle solving" that comes to betting the draft.
Knicks have ‘more levers to pull’ in Sixers series
Knicks have 'more levers to pull' in Sixers series
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick check in on the Sixers-Knicks series, with New York taking the first two games, and discuss the importance of Jalen Brunson's presence and the need to challenge Joel Embiid.
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
Zurich Classic's format brings betting volatility
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down all the odds entering the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and explain how the team stroke play format affects betting strategy.
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the chances that the Suns and Pacers can even their series and take homecourt advantage in Game 2 of their respective NBA playoff series.
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
Porter ban is 'the process working correctly'
Drew Dinsick offers his thoughts on the Jontay Porter betting situation before Jay Croucher explains the inner workings of a sportsbook regarding betting limits, high-importance client accounts and more.