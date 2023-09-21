Watch Now
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
The Golf Today team shares its initial reaction to the Solheim Cup Friday morning foursomes, announced at the Opening Ceremony.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood was a part of the European team that lost the last Ryder Cup, and he's motivated to help take it back in his third appearance.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Entering his sixth Ryder Cup, Justin Rose is ready to help his European teammates however he can in pursuit of something greater than any individual player.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton enters his third Ryder Cup as one of the best ball-strikers in the field, as he tries to help Team Europe win on its home soil at Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick's consistency, poise under pressure and reputation as a closer will help Team Europe in what figures to be a tightly contested 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
Team Europe ‘in form’ ahead of 2023 Solheim Cup
Amy Rodgers, Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie join Golf Today to break down Team Europe entering the 2023 Solheim Cup and how they stack up against the U.S. squad.
Clark will embrace the moment at the Ryder Cup
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Today to discuss his preparation for the 2023 Ryder Cup and what the U.S. team looks like ahead of the event.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland and his 'stellar' game will head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome to represent Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
Seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup Cup team member Paula Creamer discusses her past Solheim Cup appearances and the nerves that come into play when playing in the event.