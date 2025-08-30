Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
August 29, 2025 08:32 PM
Aidan Laughery makes a cut in the backfield and bursts down the left side to put Illinois up three scores against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Related Videos
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
01:29
Illinois an intriguing ‘longshot’ bet to make CFP
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
02:59
Looking back on Otto Graham’s iconic career
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
Latest Clips
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
04:24
Parsons gives GB rush they’ve been starving for
05:30
How fifth-year option dispute led to Parsons trade
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue