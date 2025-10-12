 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NASCAR talks to Cup crew chiefs about discussing points with drivers during race
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesFocused Health 302
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores third victory of the season
Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Kyler Murray’s foot injury, Dalton Kincaid updates

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NASCAR talks to Cup crew chiefs about discussing points with drivers during race
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesFocused Health 302
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores third victory of the season
Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Kyler Murray’s foot injury, Dalton Kincaid updates

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18

October 11, 2025 10:39 PM
Bryan Jackson gave USC a major cushion against Michigan with this fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?
nbc_rtf_franklinpsu_251011.jpg
04:53
‘No way forward’ for Franklin at Penn State
nbc_cfb_umichtd2_251011.jpg
46
Marsh takes Underwood pass 69 yards for TD
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251011.jpg
03:47
Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon
nbc_rtf_texasok_251011.jpg
02:08
Manning encouraging in Texas’ win over Oklahoma
nbc_cfb_usctd3_251011.jpg
01:42
Miller breaks free for 49-yard run to set up TD
nbc_cfb_bestfbteam_251011.jpg
03:40
Who is the best team in college football?
nbc_cfb_usctd2_251011.jpg
02:06
Lemon lays out for go-ahead touchdown before half
nbc_cfb_umichtd1_251011.jpg
01:26
Underwood lasers tying TD to McCulley
nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
33
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
nbc_cfb_iuorehl_251011.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Indiana upsets Oregon on the road
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
10:24
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State
nbc_cfb_paulingtd_251011.jpg
47
Pauling’s score extends ND’s lead over NC State
nbc_cfb_nd4thdowntd_251011.jpg
01:29
Notre Dame cashes in after fourth-down conversion
nbc_cfb_ncstatetd1_251011.jpg
45
Bailey finds Anderson for long TD to even score
nbc_cfb_ndfirstdrive_251011.jpg
52
Pauling’s big plays set up Love’s opening TD
nbc_cfb_lovefeature_251011.jpg
02:04
Inside the Love family’s special bond
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_IamaIeava_2501008.jpg
02:33
UCLA rides dual-threat Iamaleava to stunning win
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251008.jpg
04:53
South Carolina, Maryland among underdogs to watch
nbc_rtf_flordiatexasam_251008.jpg
03:19
Texas A&M must ‘take care of business’ vs. Florida
nbc_rtf_bamamizzou_251008.jpg
05:20
Missouri aim for ‘signature win’ against Alabama
nbc_rtf_michiganusc_251008.jpg
05:32
What’s at stake for Michigan and USC in Week 7?
nbc_bte_ohiostateillinois_251008.jpg
01:30
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251008.jpg
05:24
Previewing Indiana’s top-10 showdown with Oregon
nbc_rtf_ncaaportal_251008.jpg
04:35
Unpacking NCAA’s new transfer portal policy
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251008.jpg
04:23
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nba_pg_okcvind_251011.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Pacers
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
09:45
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
oly_stm500m_williamwin_251011.jpg
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
nbc_nas_vegastease_251011.jpg
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
01:00
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
06:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
02:54
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_wnba_beckyintv_251011.jpg
03:16
Aces’ Hammon: ‘I’m invested in their greatness’
nbc_nba_pg_bostorame_251010.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_sacporame_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason HLs: Kings vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_fnia_talkingballcampbell_251011.jpg
28:09
Talkin’ Ball: Campbell’s ‘blue collar’ philosophy
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_wnba_topplays_251011.jpg
02:29
Highlights: Aces win game four, sweep WNBA finals
nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
02:04
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
10:52
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal1v2_251010.jpg
01:31
Balogun helps USMNT get level with Ecuador
nbc_soc_ecugoal1_251010.jpg
01:31
Valencia puts Ecuador up early against USMNT
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup