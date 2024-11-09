 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Three
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_241109.jpg
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City’s opener
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdmiller_241109.jpg
Kaliakmanis finds Miller for TD grab
nbc_pl_whueve_241109.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Three
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_241109.jpg
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City’s opener
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdmiller_241109.jpg
Kaliakmanis finds Miller for TD grab
nbc_pl_whueve_241109.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor escapes for TD as Minnesota strikes first

November 9, 2024 12:25 PM
Darius Taylor explodes for an 18-yard touchdown to complete a 7-play, 65-yard opening drive for Minnesota, giving the Golden Gophers an early lead over Rutgers.