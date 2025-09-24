 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton.JPG
Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 Motocross of Nations with injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Lots of laughs and fun in Ryder Cup celebrity event Wednesday at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Mendoza's draft stock continues to rise

September 24, 2025 04:21 PM
Connor Rogers breaks down Fernando Mendoza's top three throws from the 2025 season thus far, analyzing why the Indiana quarterback's ball placement and eye manipulation are top-tier.

nbc_bte_pittuscv3_250924.jpg
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_hotseat_250920.jpg
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
12:35
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
02:56
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
11:42
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
nbc_wnba_game2reax_250924.jpg
15:22
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
nbc_roto_worthy_v2_250924.jpg
01:19
Worthy set mainly for ‘decoy work’ in Week 4
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250924.jpg
01:11
Charbonnet (foot) a ‘risky bet’ in fantasy Week 4
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250924.jpg
01:27
McLaurin (quad) doubtful, seeking second opinion
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_250924.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers’ Mayfield is worth MVP bet at +1800
hunter_henry.jpg
02:23
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_250924.jpg
03:04
Rams’ offense once again features two fantasy WR1s
nbc_ffhh_jamescook_250924.jpg
02:38
Is Bills’ Cook a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250924.jpg
02:46
Saints’ Kamara falling out of fantasy RB2 ranks
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_ffhh_jeantychase_250924.jpg.jpg
08:12
Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles
nbc_ffhh_mcconkey_250924.jpg
11:46
Start McConkey, sit Williams in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_chubb_250924.jpg
03:12
Texans’ Chubb is a risky Week 4 fantasy option
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_ffhh_keepclose_250924.jpg
06:24
Packers’ offense can roll in fantasy vs. Cowboys
nbc_roto_jags49ers_250924.jpg
02:03
Will 49ers beat Jaguars in Week 4 at home?
nbc_roto_bearsraiders_250924.jpg
01:34
Expect Raiders to take advantage of Bears’ defense
nbc_fnia_week4preview_250924.jpg
16:12
Packers vs. Cowboys headlines top Week 4 stories
nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
03:43
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
nbc_fnia_wilsonbenched_250924.jpg
12:04
Benching Wilson, starting Dart is ‘typical Giants’