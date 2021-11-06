 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Stanford
Report: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
2023 U.S. Open Women's Singles Draw
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
Berry's preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
nbc_berry_lovehatepcs_230824.jpg
Berry's preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
nbc_fnia_garrettcampbell_v3_230824.jpg
Campbell opens up about Lions '313 grit' mentality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Notre Dame handles Navy with ease

November 6, 2021 07:13 PM
There was some tough sledding early offensively, but a few big plays got the Irish going and the Notre Dame defense clamped Navy’s triple option en route to a sound home victory.