 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Moto 1 start.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Adolis Garcia
Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter
Willson Contreras
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras out of lineup with foot injury after being hit by pitch

Top Clips

nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Moto 1 start.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Adolis Garcia
Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter
Willson Contreras
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras out of lineup with foot injury after being hit by pitch

Top Clips

nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Navy worth a 'sprinkle' to win American Conference

August 13, 2025 12:41 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell look at the futures market for Navy football, discussing why the Midshipmen are worth a "sprinkle" at +380 to win the American Conference this season.

Related Videos

wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
nbc_cfb_big10_rutschianointv_250807.jpg
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
nbc_cfb_big10_mdlocksleyintv_250807.jpg
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
nbc_rtf_coachespoll_250807.jpg
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_cfb_big10_purodomintv_250806.jpg
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
nbc_cfb_big10_nwbraunint_250806.jpg
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
notre_dame.jpg
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
nbc_roto_asufutures_250806.jpg
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
nbc_cfb_big10_iowaferentzint_250805.jpg
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
nbc_cfb_big10_minnfleckintv_250805.jpg
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
10:03
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State

Latest Clips

nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_lamb_250812.jpg
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250812.jpg
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
nbc_simms_mlcomorvik_250813.jpg
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_roto_droy_250813.jpg
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
06:05
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
01:19
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
01:29
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
aaronrodgers.jpg
04:01
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’