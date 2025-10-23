 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Northwestern transfer QB Stone 'worth the wait'

October 23, 2025 10:41 AM
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, who transferred from SMU, has led the Wildcats to a four-game win streak, including victories over Big Ten competition UCLA, Penn State and Purdue.

Related Videos

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251022.jpg
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_texamlsu_251022.jpg
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
nbc_rtf_byuiowastate_251022.jpg
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
FreezeImagineThat.jpg
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
nbc_rtf_mizzouvandy_251022.jpg
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
nbc_rtf_ndusc_251022.jpg
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
nbc_rtf_hcopenings_251022.jpg
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
nbc_rtf_napierfired_251022.jpg
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
nbc_roto_bte_week9bestbets_251022.jpg
02:17
College football Week 9 best bets: Cuse QB Collins
nbc_pff_michiganvmich_251021.jpg
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_251018.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Iowa hands PSU fourth straight loss
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
nbc_rtf_minntexam_251018.jpg
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
nbc_rtf_ugaazstate_251018.jpg
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
nbc_rtf_louisvillevandy_251018.jpg
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_usctrickplayfumble_251018.jpg
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
nbc_cfb_ndkickoffreturn_251018.jpg
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
nbc_cfb_uscthirdtouchdown_251018.jpg
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
nbc_cfb_penniowa_wetjentd_251018.jpg
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
nbc_cfb_notredamethirdtd_251018.jpg
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowskitd_251018.jpg
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_csu_dalvsden_251023.jpg
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_csu_tbvsno_251023.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nygvsphi_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_clevsne_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvshou_251023.jpg
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
nbc_roto_bte_gbatpitt_251023.jpg
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_nyjvscin_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_bufvscar_251023.jpg
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysvbroncos_251023.jpg
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
nbc_csu_chivsbal_251023.jpg
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_miavsatl_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_minvslacv2_251023.jpg
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
oly_gawia_worlds_wong.jpg
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_pft_vikingschargersv2_251023.jpg
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
nbc_pft_fulltroyintv_251023.jpg
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
nbc_pft_ravenslockerroomv3_251023.jpg
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
nbc_pft_steelersfieldv2_251023.jpg
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
oly_gawia_worlds_caylor_251023.jpg
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
nbc_pft_tushpush_251023.jpg
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251023.jpg
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
nbc_pft_gofftrickplay_251023.jpg
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
nbc_pft_onsidekicktalks_251023__046569.jpg
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
oly_gawub_toranto_nemour_251023.jpg
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
nbc_pft_georgepickens_251023.jpg
05:31
Evaluating if Steelers regret trading Pickens