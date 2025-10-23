Northwestern transfer QB Stone 'worth the wait'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Northwestern transfer QB Stone 'worth the wait'
October 23, 2025 10:41 AM
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, who transferred from SMU, has led the Wildcats to a four-game win streak, including victories over Big Ten competition UCLA, Penn State and Purdue.
Related Videos
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
02:17
College football Week 9 best bets: Cuse QB Collins
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
08:08
Highlights: Iowa hands PSU fourth straight loss
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
Latest Clips
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
05:31
Evaluating if Steelers regret trading Pickens
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue