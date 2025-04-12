Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Masters 2025: After six 3s to start his third round, Rory McIlroy eagles the par-5 15th
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Masters 2025: After six 3s to start his third round, Rory McIlroy eagles the par-5 15th
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
April 12, 2025 04:10 PM
Relive the best highlights and moments from the 2025 Blue-Gold Game, where the offense (blue) outlasted the defense (gold) for the spring showcase win.
Related Videos
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
02:52
Sanders has chance to be long-term NFL starter
04:33
WVU coach Rodriguez bans TikTok dancing
07:05
Lanning ‘deserves’ contract extension with Ducks
12:25
Winners, losers of ACC, Clemson, FSU settlement
07:05
Should schools keep football spring games?
08:37
Expect George to be ‘phenomenal’ with Falcons
11:49
How Sanders’ confidence is impacting draft stock
Latest Clips
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford
16:00
Six Nations highlights: England 49, Ireland 5
13:44
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Aston Villa MWK 32
13:41
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leicester City MWK 32
09:56
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 32
02:51
Asensio’s penalty turned in by McGinn for 3-0 lead
01:46
Doucoure scores 94th-minute winner against Forest
01:01
Okoli heads Leicester level at 2-2 v. Brighton
01:12
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
01:52
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
04:34
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City
20:15
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2025
12:38
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2025 finish
03:39
Ferrand-Prevot discusses Paris-Roubaix Femmes win
01:28
Mavididi nets Leicester’s equalizer v. Brighton
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 32
02:50
Pedro’s penalty puts Brighton ahead of Leicester
01:18
De Bruyne focused on top 5 finish for Man City
18:02
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Wales 12
02:00
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
01:21
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
01:41
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue