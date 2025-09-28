Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Le’Veon Moss, No. 9’s Texas A&M defense shine in 16-10 win over Auburn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Curt Cignetti’s No. 11 Indiana gets late touchdown to beat Iowa 20-15
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chicago Cubs place RHP Cade Horton on 15-day IL with right rib fracture
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Le’Veon Moss, No. 9’s Texas A&M defense shine in 16-10 win over Auburn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Curt Cignetti’s No. 11 Indiana gets late touchdown to beat Iowa 20-15
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chicago Cubs place RHP Cade Horton on 15-day IL with right rib fracture
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Big Ten on Peacock:
Don't miss No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon in the annual White Out game
Close
Watch Now
Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned
September 27, 2025 10:00 PM
Oregon’s Noah Whittington appeared to have fumbled against Penn State but the call was eventually overturned, resulting in a chorus of boos in the White Out game at Beaver Stadium.
Related Videos
56
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
31
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
01:26
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
01:50
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
06:48
Highlights: Mendoza throws two TDs vs. Iowa
09:17
Highlights: Indiana earns gritty win vs. Iowa
01:39
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
52
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
01:34
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead
01:06
Mendoza throws costly interception to Lutmer
03:07
Tempers flare between Indiana and Iowa in Week 5
02:18
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out
46
Kinnick participates in Iowa Hawkeye Wave
01:33
IU gets off to hot start with pick and TD pass
01:40
Mendoza the favorite in ‘wide open’ Heisman market
01:43
Making sense of a chaotic ACC in 2025
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
Latest Clips
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
14:13
Bradley: Have to ‘tip your cap’ to the Europeans
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, others
19:33
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Fourballs
02:27
McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2
02:45
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
07:46
McGinley: Europe ‘extraordinary’ at Bethpage Black
57
Thomas pushes through nerves on Ryder Cup Day 2
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau
03:29
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
10:44
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 1
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
01:46
Scheffler, Fleetwood get opposite breaks on 10th
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
12:04
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 3
03:34
Rory shows frustration with crowd in putt build-up
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue