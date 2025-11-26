 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
No. 2 Indiana’s quest for a perfection highlights growing gap with Purdue
Syndication: Monroe
How to watch Southern vs. Grambling in the Bayou Classic: TV, live stream, storylines for Saturday’s game
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pitt primed to knock off' Miami at home

November 26, 2025 11:41 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton preview Saturday's matchup between Miami and Pittsburgh and give their advice on prop bets to choose and who they expect to win.

nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
ashton_daniels.jpg
02:00
Pick under on Daniels passing yards vs. ALA
nbc_roto_bte_ohiostmichigan_251126.jpg
02:05
OSU has ‘massive chip on their shoulder’ vs. UM
nbc_roto_bte_georgiagtech_251126.jpg
01:29
Georgia’s offense could thrive vs. Georgia Tech
nbc_roto_bte_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:49
Can Mendoza improve Heisman odds vs. Purdue?
the_game_251125.jpg
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
nbc_rtf_ugagatech_251125.jpg
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
nbc_rtf_texastexam_251125.jpg
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_rtf_kiffinnews_251125.jpg
13:47
Perry: Kiffin’s job search is tough on everyone
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
nbc_cfb_xfinity_imaginegreatnessv2_251122.jpg
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP résumé by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251122.jpg
02:35
Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
nbc_nba_onemonthwest_251126.jpg
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
nbc_roto_bte_rocketswarriors_251126.jpg
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game
nbc_roto_bte_billssteelers_251126.jpg
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_bte_timbsthunder_251126.jpg
02:00
OKC should steamroll T-Wolves with or without SGA
nbc_roto_bte_giantspatriots_251126.jpg
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns
nbc_nba_picksix_251126.jpg
05:04
Herro was ‘super sharp’ in return for Miami Heat
nbc_nba_onemonthallstars_251126.jpg
09:44
Eastern conference all-stars after one month
nbc_nba_tradenews_251126.jpg
03:03
Possibility of Morant, Ball, Young trades
nbc_nba_pistonsraptorsthunder_251126.jpg
06:08
Raptors, Pistons, Thunder on big win streaks
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
01:48
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_broncocommanders_251126.jpg
02:07
NFL Week 13 Preview: Broncos vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantpats_251126.jpg
02:03
NFL Week 13 Preview: Giants vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_vikingsseahawks_251126.jpg
04:32
NFL Week 13 Preview: Vikings vs. Seahawks
nbc_simms_jagstitans_251126.jpg
01:56
NFL Week 13 Preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
nbc_csu_bestbets_251126.jpg
02:39
49ers, Seahawks lead Week 13 best bets
nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
01:36
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_texanscolts_251126.jpg
03:03
NFL Week 13 Preview: Texans vs. Colts
nbc_simms_49ersbrowns_251126.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 13 Preview: 49ers vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bearseagle_251126.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bears vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bengalsraven_251126.jpg
01:59
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_ramspanthers_251126.jpg
03:57
NFL Week 13 Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
nbc_simms_chiefscowboys_251126.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 13 Preview: Chiefs vs. Cowboys