 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn vs. FSU in NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships final
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Shriners Children's Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson had a ‘complicated’ relationship with golf and media, but never with her fans

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after advancing
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnamericansonclay_240528.jpg
Fritz among Americans to advance in French Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn vs. FSU in NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships final
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Shriners Children's Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson had a ‘complicated’ relationship with golf and media, but never with her fans

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after advancing
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnamericansonclay_240528.jpg
Fritz among Americans to advance in French Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Men's Team Match Play Semifinals

May 28, 2024 10:40 PM
Relive the key shots and moments from the NCAA Men's Team Match Play Semifinals at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.