Top News

MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks 200m freestyle short course world record for 2nd time in a week

Top Clips

nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Notre Dame rocks Robert Morris in 6-3 win

October 24, 2025 09:31 PM
Notre Dame kept things rolling with an offensive explosion against Robert Morris on Friday, where the Irish tallied six goals while maintaining their undefeated home record this year.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
01:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
01:29
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
01:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
nbc_roto_oronde_251024.jpg
01:11
Why Chargers’ Gadsden II is a TE1 in fantasy
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
01:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
03:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
01:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
01:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
01:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
05:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_bte_tbmiabetsv2_251024.jpg
01:27
Tua’s passing yards over one of top bets for WK 8
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT